COLL or ZTS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Medical - Drugs stocks are likely familiar with Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Zoetis (ZTS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Collegium Pharmaceutical is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Zoetis has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that COLL's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

COLL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.36, while ZTS has a forward P/E of 38.02. We also note that COLL has a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZTS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.32.

Another notable valuation metric for COLL is its P/B ratio of 3.29. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ZTS has a P/B of 20.40.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to COLL's Value grade of A and ZTS's Value grade of C.

COLL sticks out from ZTS in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that COLL is the better option right now.

