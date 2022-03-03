COLL or ZTS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Drugs stocks have likely encountered both Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) and Zoetis (ZTS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Collegium Pharmaceutical is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Zoetis has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that COLL's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

COLL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.52, while ZTS has a forward P/E of 38.13. We also note that COLL has a PEG ratio of 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ZTS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.33.

Another notable valuation metric for COLL is its P/B ratio of 3.22. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ZTS has a P/B of 20.42.

These metrics, and several others, help COLL earn a Value grade of A, while ZTS has been given a Value grade of C.

COLL is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that COLL is likely the superior value option right now.

