COLL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: COLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.27, changing hands as high as $25.49 per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COLL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.40 per share, with $30.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.23.

