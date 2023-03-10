Coliseum Capital Management Now Owns 5.50% of Sonos (SONO)

Fintel reports that Coliseum Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.96MM shares of Sonos Inc (SONO). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2023 they reported 5.45MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.58% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.25% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonos is $23.61. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.25% from its latest reported closing price of $19.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sonos is $1,758MM, a decrease of 0.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONO is 0.15%, an increase of 1.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 127,175K shares. The put/call ratio of SONO is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,430K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,285K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 12.33% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,452K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares, representing an increase of 24.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 51.18% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 5,154K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,697K shares, representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 54.43% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,830K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 74.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,845K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 13.34% over the last quarter.

Sonos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sonos is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.