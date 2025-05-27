Colin Beamish Joins LPL Financial's Linsco to Launch Beamish Wealth Management

Colin Beamish joins LPL’s Linsco, launching Beamish Wealth Management, managing approximately $445 million in assets.

LPL Financial LLC has announced that financial advisor Colin Beamish, CFP®, has joined its employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, establishing Beamish Wealth Management. With a background in both sports and finance, Beamish brings over 19 years of experience and manages approximately $445 million in assets. He transitioned from City National Securities to LPL to gain more autonomy and access to advanced technology, emphasizing the importance of fiscal education and client-focused financial planning. Scott Posner, LPL’s Managing Director, welcomed Beamish, highlighting the company's commitment to supporting advisors in enhancing client experiences and differentiating their practices.

Potential Positives

Colin Beamish, a financial advisor managing approximately $445 million in assets, has joined LPL Financial, enhancing the firm's advisor base and increasing its overall asset management capacity.

Beamish's transition to Linsco by LPL Financial reflects the appeal of LPL’s model, which promotes advisor autonomy and flexibility, potentially attracting more advisors to the firm.

The partnership with Beamish is expected to enhance the client experience at LPL through his holistic approach to wealth management and fiscal education, aligning with LPL's client-first philosophy.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of Colin Beamish's transition to LPL Financial may highlight challenges in retaining advisors at City National Securities, suggesting possible dissatisfaction or competitive pressure within that organization.



The switch to focusing on a new business model, Linsco, may indicate that LPL is responding to pressures within the industry, pointing to a need for innovation and adaptability which could imply prior shortcomings in their existing offerings.



The mention of Beamish seeking "autonomy and enhanced technology" could imply that LPL's previous models may not have met the evolving needs of financial advisors, raising questions about the effectiveness of current support and resources they provide.

FAQ

Who is Colin Beamish and where is he based?

Colin Beamish, CFP®, is a financial advisor based in San Diego, California, who has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel.

What assets does Colin Beamish manage?

Colin Beamish reports serving approximately $445 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

Why did Beamish choose LPL Financial?

Beamish selected LPL Financial for its autonomy, enhanced technology, and support in growing his financial practice.

What is the Linsco model offered by LPL?

The Linsco model allows advisors to own their client relationships and offers flexibility in running their practices.

What services does LPL Financial provide to advisors?

LPL Financial provides a wide range of investment solutions, fintech tools, and practice management services to support advisors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that financial advisor Colin Beamish, CFP



®



, has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel,



Linsco by LPL Financial



, to launch



Beamish Wealth Management of LPL Financial



. He reported serving approximately $445 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from City National Securities, Inc., a subsidiary of RBC.









Based in San Diego, Beamish transitioned to financial services in 2006 from the sports industry where he worked for the National Hockey League team Florida Panthers and the Arena Football League's Los Angeles Avengers. Now with more than 19 years of industry experience, Beamish takes a holistic approach to helping his clients plan for their fiscal futures.





“Fiscal education is important to me, and I believe in taking the time to help clients understand the wealth management process,” Beamish said. “Then I partner with my clients to put together a financial plan they are truly comfortable with and work with them every step of the way to help them work towards both their long and short-term financial goals.”







Why he made the move to Linsco by LPL







Looking for more autonomy and enhanced technology, Beamish turned to LPL for the next chapter of his business. He was drawn to the Linsco model, which serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice, their way. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant and other resources that allow advisors to focus on their clients.





“After doing my due diligence, it was clear that LPL was the right partner to help me take my business to the next level,” Beamish said. “My clients trust me to make the best decisions regarding their finances, and they deserve the best products and services available in the marketplace. From LPL’s strategic support,



innovative technology



and shared focus on putting clients first, I am confident that moving to LPL is the right decision for my business.”





Scott Posner, LPL Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome Colin to the Linsco community. With LPL’s support, more advisors are recognizing the importance of freedom and flexibility as they seek ways to differentiate themselves and enhance the client experience. We look forward to partnering with Beamish Wealth Management for years to come.”









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.