Colibri Unveils Promising Gold Find in Sonora

Colibri Resource (TSE:CBI) has released an update.

Colibri Resource Corporation has announced significant drill results from their Pilar Gold & Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, with a highlight of 42.7 meters at 1.0 g/t gold including a high-grade section of 3.1 meters at 10.9 g/t gold. This marks one of the best intersections outside of the main zone, suggesting a promising expansion of the resource potential along the North Hill Trend. The ongoing drilling campaign continues to reveal promising indications of a larger mineralized system, with further results pending.

