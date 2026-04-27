Colgate's Q1 Earnings Upcoming: Here's What Investors Should Know

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL is expected to have registered bottom and top-line growth in its first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 1, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.20 billion, indicating a rise of about 5.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 95 cents, suggesting growth of 4.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for the quarter has been stable in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the leading global consumer products company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. It has delivered an earnings surprise of 4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Aspects to Note

Colgate is anticipated to have benefited from solid consumer demand for personal care, hygiene and home care products. Its focus on innovation, premiumization and digital transformation, and its brand strength appear encouraging. Effective pricing actions and accelerated revenue growth management plans have been acting as tailwinds. The company has been aggressively expanding into fast-growth channels while extending the geographic footprint of its brands.



Colgate emphasized that innovation remains central to its growth strategy, supported by a new global innovation model designed to deliver more impactful, science-based products across all price tiers. Management noted that the company has been investing heavily in people, processes and advanced tools, including AI, digital, data and analytics, to accelerate the speed and quality of innovation. Colgate’s Total franchise remains a key example of this strategy in action.



The company has also been benefiting from its Hill’s Pet Nutrition segment, demonstrating resilience in a slowing pet category. Strong innovation, increased capacity and improved in-store assortment have been positives. Performance was broad-based across core segments, with Prescription Diet and therapeutic offerings leading growth, supported by science-based innovation and continued share gains. Hill’s also remains a strong innovation engine, with premium therapeutic and science-based offerings fueling share gains in strategic growth segments such as cat, wet and Prescription Diet.



Colgate’s focus on the premiumization of its Oral Care portfolio through major innovations has been proving beneficial. All the aforesaid endeavors are likely to drive the company’s quarterly performance. Our estimate for the company’s organic sales growth is pegged at 0.5% for the first quarter. We anticipate Colgate’s adjusted gross profit to grow 4.7% year over year in the quarter to be reported.



However, higher raw material and packaging material costs have been a concern. Colgate faces near-term pressure from weak volumes, macro uncertainty and rising promotional intensity, which could constrain pricing power and margin expansion. CL has been witnessing a deleverage in SG&A expenses, which has been denting margins. Our model indicates about a 5.4% increase in SG&A expenses in the quarter on a year-over-year basis.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Colgate this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter



Colgate currently has an Earnings ESP of -0.60% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Colgate-Palmolive Company Price and EPS Surprise

Colgate-Palmolive Company price-eps-surprise | Colgate-Palmolive Company Quote

CL’s Price Performance & Valuation

The recent market movements show that Colgate’s shares have gained 10.3% in the past six months against the industry's 1.7% decline.



From the valuation standpoint, CL trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 21.56X, exceeding the industry average of 17.68X.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are companies, which according to model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Newell Brands Inc. NWL has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. NWL is likely to register bottom and top-line declines when it releases first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, implying a drop of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ quarterly earnings currently stands at a loss of nine cents per share, wider than a loss of a penny reported in the year-ago quarter. NWL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20%.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH has an Earnings ESP of +3.81% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. CELH is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it releases first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $755.2 million, implying growth of 129.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Celsius’ quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share, indicates growth of 61.1% from the year-ago quarter’s number. CELH has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 45.3%.



Church & Dwight Co. CHD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3. CHD is anticipated to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.47 billion, which is almost flat with the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for CHD’s earnings is pegged at 93 cents per share, which shows growth of 2.2% from the year-ago quarter. CHD delivered an earnings surprise of 6.6% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

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Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.