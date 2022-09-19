Colgate, Various OTC Medical Products Sold At Family Dollar Recalled

(RTTNews) - Family Dollar has initiated a recall of certain Colgate products as well as over-the-counter or OTC medical products as they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The Colgate products recall includes Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste 2.1oz, Charcoal Toothpaste 4.2oz, Mouthwash 16 Fl Oz, High Impact Toothpaste 3oz, Toothpaste Icy Fresh 3.2oz, and Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mnt 4.2oz.

The various Colgate products were stored and shipped to a limited number of stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 21. These stores were in various states, such as AZ, CA, GA, ID, IN, MT, NM, NV, OR, TX, and UT.

Separately, Family Dollar recalled various OTC medical devices that were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1 through June 10.

The recalled products include pregnancy tests, Condoms, At Home Marijuana Test Strip, Multi Purpose Solution, Saline Solution, Ky Jelly Lubricant, First Aid Kit, and cleansers and creams, among others.

In July, the company had issued a related recall of various OTC pharmaceutical products.

The recall of OTC medical devices does not apply to Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska, or Hawaii. Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii and no Family Dollar stores in any of the other states received any products subject to the recall.

In both incidents, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recalled products to date.

Customers that may have bought affected products from Family Dollar stores are asked to return such products to the respective .

