Colgate to buy U.S. vegan toothpaste maker

Colgate-Palmolive Co said on Thursday it would buy Hello Products LLC, a company which bills itself as a maker of eco-friendly and animal cruelty-free toothpastes, in a push to tap into a growing base of environmentally conscious consumers.
