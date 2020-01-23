US Markets

Colgate to buy U.S. vegan toothpaste maker

Colgate-Palmolive Co said on Thursday it would buy Hello Products LLC, a company which bills itself as a maker of eco-friendly and animal cruelty-free toothpastes, in a push to tap into a growing base of environmentally conscious consumers.

