Colgate Stock Rises 7% in a Month: Buy or Wait for a Pullback?

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s CL recent stock performance reflects strong investor confidence in its fundamentals and strategic initiatives. The company’s shares have seen a 7.2% improvement in the past month, outperforming the industry’s 4.8% growth, the Consumer Staples sector’s 1.9% decline and the S&P 500’s slight decline, suggesting resilience in a challenging market environment.

CL Stock's Past One Month Performance



This growth could be attributed to multiple factors, including pricing strategies, strong brand equity, innovation and cost-saving initiatives. Colgate’s focus on premiumization, particularly in oral care and pet nutrition, along with its geographic diversification, may have contributed to its recent stock momentum.

CL’s Growth Momentum and Innovation-Driven Strategy

Colgate has been experiencing strong business momentum, leading to higher organic sales. The company’s organic sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by a combination of increased volume and improved pricing.

Colgate remains focused on investing in key areas such as digital, data and analytics to strengthen its competitive edge and enhance profitability. The company’s strategy of offering core and premium innovations, increasing advertising investments and scaling capabilities to strengthen its brand and expand household penetration continues to progress well.

Colgate’s innovation strategy is centered on expanding into adjacent categories and product segments while enhancing the premiumization of its Oral Care portfolio through major advancements. Products such as CO. by Colgate, Colgate Elixir toothpaste and Colgate enzyme whitening toothpaste have gained traction, supported by premium innovation.

Beyond Oral Care, Colgate is driving growth through the expansion of its Naturals and Therapeutics divisions, along with the acquisition of Hello Products LLC. It is also seeing market share gains for Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet in specialty channels, fueled by science-led innovation and enhanced brand support. The company has revamped its innovation model, leveraged global strength across price tiers, invested in marketing and has robust capabilities, all of which lead to solid brand health and household penetration.

CL’s Promising Outlook

Colgate remains optimistic about its growth prospects, fueled by ongoing business momentum. Colgate is well-positioned to achieve consistent, compounded earnings-per-share (EPS) growth in 2025 and beyond. Colgate expects 2025 net sales to remain relatively flat year over year. The company projects organic sales growth within its long-term target range of 3-5%, factoring in the planned exit from private-label pet nutrition throughout 2025.



It anticipates gross profit margin expansion for the year. Management forecasts a mid-single-digit growth in Base Business EPS for 2025. On an adjusted (Base Business) basis, Colgate foresees gross profit margin expansion. The company also projects low to mid-single-digit growth in Base Business adjusted EPS for 2025.



What Keeps Investors Skeptical About CL?

Colgate has been grappling with certain challenges, including macroeconomic instability and foreign currency headwinds. Inflationary pressures, rising raw material costs and increased packaging expenses have weighed on profitability. In the fourth quarter, North America’s net sales declined on both a reported and organic basis, primarily due to a decrease in pricing despite an increase in volume.



In Latin America, strong pricing gains and volume growth were overshadowed by a significant unfavorable currency impact, leading to a decline in net sales. Additionally, lower private-label pet volumes contributed to a slight negative impact on overall performance. Foreign currency fluctuations are also acting as headwinds. The sales view for 2025 includes a mid-single-digit negative impact from unfavorable currency exchange rates.

Investment Opinion on CL Stock

Colgate’s strong pricing strategies, productivity initiatives and innovation-driven approach position it well for long-term growth. These factors make the stock attractive for investors with a long-term perspective, as the company continues to drive brand strength, expand household penetration and enhance profitability. However, ongoing macroeconomic challenges, inflationary pressures and foreign currency headwinds present near-term risks. Current investors should retain their positions in CL stock, while new investors might wait for a more favorable entry point. Colgate currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

