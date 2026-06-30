Colgate Stock Rises 17% in 6 Months: Buy or Wait for a Pullback?

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s CL recent stock performance reflects strong investor confidence in its fundamentals and strategic initiatives. Shares of the company have appreciated 16.9% in the past six months, outpacing the industry’s 3.2% return, the Consumer Staples sector’s 9.5% rise and the S&P 500’s 7.3% gain. This outperformance highlights Colgate’s resilience in a challenging market environment.

CL Stock's 6-Month Price Performance



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The stock's strong performance has been supported by multiple factors, including effective pricing strategies, strong brand equity, a steady innovation pipeline and ongoing cost-saving initiatives. Colgate's focus on premiumization, particularly in oral care and pet nutrition, along with its broad geographic footprint, has further strengthened its growth momentum.

CL’s Growth Momentum and Innovation-Driven Strategy

Colgate continues to execute well on its innovation-led growth strategy, which remains a key driver of its top-line performance. In the first quarter of 2026, organic sales growth accelerated from the previous quarter, supported by stronger volume trends across all four product categories and four of its five geographic divisions. Management attributed the improvement to broad-based demand, particularly in emerging markets, where sustained investments in innovation, advertising and omnichannel capabilities are strengthening brand equity and consumer engagement.

The company is also investing in digital capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and omnichannel demand generation to improve marketing efficiency and consumer targeting. These investments are enhancing return on advertising spend while supporting premium innovation across multiple price points. Management also highlighted its revenue growth management initiatives, Promo AI capabilities and productivity programs as key tools to balance pricing, volume growth and profitability. At the same time, Colgate's ongoing strategic growth and productivity program is expected to generate incremental savings that can be reinvested into growth initiatives while supporting earnings expansion.

Colgate continues to benefit from the strength of its global brands in emerging markets, where it enjoys leading market positions and significant scale advantages. Asia Pacific delivered a meaningful acceleration in volume growth during the quarter, while Latin America continued to post healthy volume gains supported by innovation, AI-enabled execution and strong in-store performance. Meanwhile, Hill's Pet Nutrition remains another important growth engine, delivering solid organic sales growth despite a soft pet food market. Continued market share gains for Science Diet and Prescription Diet, backed by science-based innovation and strong veterinary endorsements, reinforce confidence in the segment's long-term growth potential.

Near-Term Pressures Weighing on CL Stock

Colgate continues to face elevated cost pressures from raw materials, packaging and logistics, prompting management to lower its full-year gross margin outlook. The company now expects approximately $300 million of additional inflationary costs during 2026, primarily due to higher oil-based inputs such as resins, petrochemicals, fats and oils, along with increased freight expenses. While pricing actions, productivity initiatives and revenue growth management are expected to offset part of the impact, margin pressure is likely to persist in the near term.



North America remains Colgate's weakest operating region. The first quarter was affected by delayed product launches, shelf resets and an increasingly competitive promotional environment, resulting in softer volume performance. Although management expects sequential improvement as innovation gains traction and execution improves, the region also faces tariff-related pressures and higher raw material costs. These challenges could continue to weigh on profitability until the company's strategic interventions begin to deliver more meaningful results.

CL Stock’s Valuation

Colgate is currently trading at a premium relative to its industry peers. CL stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23.54, higher than the industry’s average of 18.42.



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This premium reflects investors' confidence in the company's resilient business model, strong brand portfolio, pricing power and consistent earnings growth. However, the elevated valuation also suggests that much of Colgate's near-term optimism may already be priced into the stock, leaving less room for multiple expansion.

Investment Opinion on CL Stock

Colgate’s solid business momentum, innovation-led strategy, pricing power and productivity initiatives support its long-term growth prospects. However, near-term margin pressure from higher input costs, logistics inflation, tariffs and softness in North America could limit upside. Given the stock’s premium valuation following a strong six-month rally, CL appears fairly valued at current levels. Current investors should retain their positions in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, while new investors might wait for a more favorable entry point.

Stocks to Consider

ARKO Corp. ARKO operates a chain of convenience stores in the United States. ARKO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARKO's current fiscal-year sales implies a decline of 2.8%, while the same for current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 93.3% from the year-ago reported figures. ARKO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.2%, on average.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 18.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of almost 4.4% and 0.9%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



B&G Foods BGS is a branded packaged-food company that manufactures, markets and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen food products. BGS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current and next financial-year earnings calls for year-over-year growth of 11.8% and 15.8%, respectively.

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Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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