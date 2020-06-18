Colgate reviewing toothpaste brand Darlie amid debate on racial inequality

US Markets
Colgate-Palmolive on Thursday said it was working to review and evolve its Chinese toothpaste brand, Darlie, the latest in a string of brand reassessments amid a U.S. debate on racial inequality.

Darlie is a Chinese brand owned by Colgate and its joint venture partner Hawley & Hazel.

"For more than 35 years, we have been working together to evolve the brand, including substantial changes to the name, logo and packaging. We are currently working with our partner to review and further evolve all aspects of the brand, including the brand name," a spokesman told Reuters in an email.

