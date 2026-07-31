Colgate Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Margins, Sales Rise 4.9%

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL posted second-quarter 2026 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results benefited from higher organic sales and gains from strategic efforts. On a Base Business basis (non-GAAP basis), earnings were 99 cents per share, up 8% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 4.2%.



Net sales rose 4.9% to $5.36 billion and came above the consensus mark of $5.35 billion. Organic sales grew 2.4%, supported by a 0.8% increase in organic volume and 1.6% pricing growth. A 2.4% favorable foreign-exchange impact also aided sales. Our model had anticipated organic sales growth of 2.7% for the reported quarter.



The company maintained a 41.3% year-to-date share of the global toothpaste market. It also held a 32.7% share of the worldwide manual toothbrush market. These leadership positions support management's strategy of investing in innovation and brand-building initiatives. Colgate expects strong investment levels to continue through the remainder of 2026.



Hill's Pet Nutrition net sales rose 3.4%, while organic sales increased 2.1%. Pricing improved 3.9%, but organic volume declined 1.8%, partly reflecting the company's exit from private-label pet food.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 4.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Colgate-Palmolive Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Colgate-Palmolive Company Quote

CL's Margin Gains Offset Cost Pressures

GAAP and Base Business gross profit margin expanded 140 basis points year over year to 61.5%. The improvement strengthened profitability despite a difficult operating environment and continued spending behind brands.



Base Business operating profit increased 5% to $1.1 billion. The adjusted operating margin edged up 10 basis points to 21.4%, showing that stronger gross margin performance and productivity actions helped absorb higher investments.



Base Business selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.1 billion, while the adjusted expense rate increased 120 basis points to 39.6% of sales. We had expected selling, general and administrative expenses to increase 30 basis points to 38.7% of sales.



Advertising spending climbed 15% to $777 million from $678 million a year ago. Management said elevated investment will continue in the back half as the company focuses on premium, science-led innovation and omnichannel demand generation.

CL's Regional Sales Picture Stays Mixed

North America net sales fell 3% and organic sales also declined 3%, reflecting a 3.9% drop in volume that more than offset 0.9% pricing growth. The region accounted for 17% of total company sales.



Latin America remained the strongest growth contributor, with net sales up 13.7% and organic sales rising 5.3%. Volume grew 2.6%, pricing increased 2.8% and foreign exchange contributed 8.4%.



Europe, Middle East & Africa net sales increased 3.5%, while organic sales rose 2%. A 3.2% volume gain more than offset a 1.2% pricing decline, and currency added 1.6%.



Asia Pacific net sales advanced 4.9% and organic sales grew 5.2%, driven by 4.1% volume growth and 1.1% pricing. Foreign exchange reduced the region's reported sales growth by 0.3%.



Our model had expected sales to decline 0.9% year over year in North America, rise 7% in Latin America, jump 6.1% in Europe, Middle East & Africa and rise 7% in Asia Pacific.

CL Strengthens Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations reached $1.7 billion in the first six months of 2026, up from $1.5 billion a year ago. Free cash flow before dividends increased to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion.



CL ended June with $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $7.9 billion. During the first half, the company paid $879 million in dividends and purchased $597 million of treasury shares.

Colgate Updates 2026 Profitability Outlook

Colgate maintained its 2026 net sales growth outlook of 2-6% and organic sales growth guidance of 1-4%. Foreign exchange is still expected to provide a low-single-digit positive impact at current spot rates.



Management now expects both GAAP and Base Business gross profit margin to be roughly flat year over year, improving from its prior expectation of a decline. It also raised its Base Business earnings growth forecast to mid-single digits from low- to mid-single-digit growth, while retaining its view for double-digit GAAP earnings growth.

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

United Natural Foods UNFI, which is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year sales indicates a drop of 2.1% from the prior-year level. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). MED missed the average earnings surprise by a sharp margin in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 25.9% from the year-ago number.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 9.5% from the prior-year level. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.4%, on average.

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Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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