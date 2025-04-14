Colgate-Palmolive's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Founded in 1806 and headquartered in New York, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. With a market cap of $76.2 billion, the company operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition and offers products under famous brands including Colgate, Palmolive, Darlie, elmex, hello, meridol, and Sorriso.

The consumer goods giant is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Friday, Apr. 25, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect CL to report an EPS of $0.87 per share, up 1.2% from $0.86 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters, which is admirable.

Its adjusted EPS of $0.91 in the recent quarter surpassed analysts’ expectations by 2.3%, driven by robust demand of its world-renowned branded consumer products.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect CL to report an adjusted EPS of $3.70, up 2.8% from $3.60 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 8.1% year-over-year to $4.

Over the past year, CL shares have surged 9.3%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.2% rally and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 8.4% return over the same time frame.

Despite an ongoing trade war caused by President Trump’s tariff policies for a large majority of nations, shares of CL soared 1.8% on Apr. 9. The company has reaffirmed its strength as a key player in the consumer staples sector which tends to outperform during periods of heightened market uncertainty due to the essential demand for their products.

The consensus opinion on CL stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 23 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest a “Hold” rating and remaining two suggest a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $99.04 indicates a 5.4% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.