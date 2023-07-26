News & Insights

US Markets
CL

Colgate-Palmolive's Indian unit reports Q1 profit rise on demand recovery

Credit: REUTERS/Gary Cameron

July 26, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Toothpaste maker Colgate-Palmolive (India)'s COLG.NS quarterly profit rose 30.5% on Wednesday, aided by improved domestic demand.

Net profit roseto 2.74 billion rupees ($33.40 million) for the quarter ended June 30 compared to 2.10 billion rupees a year earlier.

Steady rural demand pick-up and some ease in domestic retail inflation helped Indian consumer goods companies log gains during the quarter.

Sales rose nearly 10.8% to 13.15 billion rupees, boosted by the company's mainstay oral care category, with toothpaste sales in the high double digits.

Domestic sales grew 12.3%, with the sector seeing early signs of recovery in rural areas, Colgate-Palmolive India CEO Prabha Narasimhan said in a statement.

In April, the company's U.S.-based parent Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.Nraised its full-year organic sales forecast, betting on consistent price hikes and demand for its pet nutrition products.

The company is set to report its June-quarter earnings on Friday.

The Indian unit's results come after it reported a drop in profit in three of the prior four quarters.

Earlier this month, local rival Dabur India DABU.NSsaid it expects June-quarter sales to grow over 10% and gross margin to expand due to easing inflation.

Dabur will report its quarterly earnings on Aug. 3 while bigger rival Hindustan Unilever HLL.NSmissed profit estimates last week due to higher expenses.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) hit an all-time high of 1,909 rupees on Wednesday before closing 0.8% down ahead of its results. The stock has risen 22.6% this year compared to a 19.7% gain in the Nifty FMCG index .NIFTYFMCG.

($1 = 82.0312 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.