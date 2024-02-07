Colgate-Palmolive's Hill's pet food unit sued over health marketing

By Mike Scarcella

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive'sCL.N pet food unit has been hit with a proposed class-action accusing it of conspiring with veterinarians to disparage smaller competitors that sell “non-traditional” dog food, hurting their sales.

Startup brand KetoNatural filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Kansas federal court against Hill’s Pet Nutrition, which is one of the largest pet-food manufacturers in the United States, and a group of veterinarians. The lawsuit asserted violations of a federal law that prohibits false advertising.

Hill’s, according to the complaint, has conspired to make false statements linking “boutique, exotic and grain-free” diets to a greater risk of a deadly canine disease that causes an enlarged heart.

Salt Lake City-based KetoNatural said those alleged statements “misrepresented the nature, qualities, and characteristics” of its product.

“Defendants’ false claims about the dangers of pet food from smaller manufacturers has scared billions of dollars of business away from smaller manufacturers and into Hill’s coffers,” the lawsuit said.

Colgate-Palmolive did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

An attorney for the plaintiffs, Thomas Burt, declined to comment about the lawsuit.

KetoNatural is seeking class-action status for at least several hundred companies with combined annual revenues of more than $10 billion.

The company said in the lawsuit that it had “cultivated reams of evidence” from customers who said they stopped buying its dog food over concerns about a purported linkage to the canine heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy.

The lawsuit asserted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of the alleged scheme was “induced” in 2018 to investigate a “potential link between certain diets” and dilated cardiomyopathy.

KetoNatural said the “investigation never actually turned up any link between the disease and the targeted products.”

Hill’s separately faces a consumer class-action in U.S. federal court in Chicago that alleges deceptive practices over its pet food marketing and sales. Hill’s has denied the claims.

The case is KetoNatural Pet Foods Inc v. Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, No. 2:24-cv-02046.

For plaintiff: Thomas Burt and Kate McGuire of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

For defendants: No appearances yet

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella)

