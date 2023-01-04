Colgate-Palmolive Stock Underperformed The S&P Despite Consistent Sales Growth- Here's Why

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) stock price gained 32% from $60 at 2018 end to around $78 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its revenues. During this period, the company witnessed a 14% increase in revenues, and a 3.3% drop in the outstanding share count further helped support revenue per share. Additionally, helped by a rise in the P/S multiple, the company’s stock price has risen 32%, but still underperformed the S&P 500, which returned a little over 50% over the same period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Colgate-Palmolive Stock Moved: CL Stock Has Gained 32% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) CL’s Total Revenue has grown 14% from $15.5 billion in FY 2018 to $17.7 billion on an LTM basis

CL’s total revenue rose steadily from $15.5 billion in FY ’18 to $17.4 billion in FY ’21, and as demand has remained strong since the pandemic, with sales rising to $17.7 billion currently.

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading manufacturer and distributor of household, health care, personal care, and veterinary products, operating in markets across the world.

As of FY ’21, Oral, Personal and Home Care sales make up the majority of CL’s total revenue, bringing in 81% of the company’s sales, with Pet Nutrition making up the remaining 19%.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 18% from $18.00 in FY 2018 to $21.24 currently

Colgate-Palmolive revenue rose from $15.5 billion in FY ’18 to $17.7 billion currently, while the outstanding share count decreased from around 863.6 million in FY 2018 to 835.1 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has jumped from $18.00 in FY ’18 to $21.24 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for Colgate-Palmolive rose steadily from 3.3x in 2018 end to 4.4x by 2020 end but has since pulled back to 3.7x currently, still around 10% higher than what it was in late 2018

Colgate-Palmolive’s performance since 2018-end saw its P/S multiple rise from 3.3x in 2018 to 4.4x in 2020.

Despite CL’s consistent sales performance over the years, the P/S multiple has dropped to 3.7x currently due to increased uncertainty surrounding global economic conditions.

Returns Dec 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] CL Return 1% -8% 20% S&P 500 Return -7% -20% 70% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio -6% -22% 213%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/30/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

