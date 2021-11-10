Colgate-Palmolive Stock Seems Poised For A Rise

Colgate-Palmolive Co. stock (NYSE: CL) has risen just 3% over the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was up almost 7%. If you look at the change over the last ten days as well, the stock has returned around 3%, roughly in line with the broader market. The company had reported mixed Q3 2021 earnings in late October, with revenue rising from $4.15 billion in Q3 ’21 to $4.41 billion in Q3 ’22. However, rising COGS and operating expenses, meant that operating income in fact shrank from $1.02 billion to $967 million over this period. Further, rising interest expenses outweighed a lower effective tax rate, leading to EPS dropping from $0.81 to $0.75 over this period.

Now, is CL stock set to build on its steady gains or could we expect a pullback? We believe that there is a decent 57% chance of a rise in CL stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on CL Stock Chance of Rise. For additional details about CL historical returns and comparison to peers, see Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock Return.

Twenty-One Day: CL 3%, vs. S&P500 6.8%; Underperformed market

(27% likelihood event; 57% probability of rise over next 21 days)

CL stock increased 3% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) rise of 6.8%

A change of 3% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 27% likelihood event, which has occurred 672 times out of 2516 in the last 10 years

Of these 672 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 385 occasions

This points to a 57% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: CL 3.1%, vs. S&P500 3.4%; Underperformed market

(14% likelihood event; 56% probability of rise over next 10 days)

CL stock increased 3.1% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.4%

A change of 3.1% or more over ten trading days is a 14% likelihood event, which has occurred 364 times out of 2516 in the last 10 years

Of these 364 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 203 occasions

This points to a 56% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: CL 2.2%, vs. S&P500 2%; Outperformed market

(16% likelihood event; 55% probability of rise over next five days)

CL stock increased 2.2% over a five-day trading period ending 11/5/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2%

A change of 2.2% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 16% likelihood event, which has occurred 401 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 401 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 221 occasions

This points to a 55% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

