Colgate-Palmolive Stock Has Underperformed The S&P Since 2018- Here's Why

Colgate-Palmolive’s (NYSE: CL) stock price rose just 1.32x from around $60 in 2018 end to $79 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company also witnessed a 12% rise in revenues and a 4% drop in the outstanding share count. While the company’s stock price has risen, it has underperformed the S&P 500, which returned around 60% over the same period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Colgate-Palmolive Stock Moved: CL Stock Has Gained 32% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) CL’s Total Revenue has risen 12% from $15.5 billion in FY 2018 to $17.5 billion currently

CL’s total revenue rose steadily from $15.5 billion in FY ’18 to $16.5 billion in FY ’20, and demand has picked up strongly since the pandemic, with sales rising to $17.5 billion currently.

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading producer and distributor of household, health care, personal care, and veterinary products, operating in markets across the world.

As of FY ’21, Oral, Personal and Home Care sales make up the bulk of CL’s total sales at 81%, with Pet Nutrition making up the remaining 19%.

For additional details about CL’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 17% from $17.88 in FY 2018 to $20.95 currently

CL’s revenue rose from $15.5 billion in FY 2018 to $17.5 billion currently, while the outstanding share count dropped from 869.6 million in FY 2018 to around 834.3 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen 17% from $17.88 in FY ’18 to $20.95 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for CL rose strongly from 3.2x in 2018 to 4.4x by 2020 end but has pulled back to 3.8x currently, still 1.2x higher than its 2018 level

CL’s P/S multiple rose strongly to around 4.4x by late 2020, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased demand for its products, leading to a rise in the company’s sales.

However, due to the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 3.8x.

For additional details about the company stock returns and comparison to peers, see Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock Return Comparison.

