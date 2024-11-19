Colgate-Palmolive slips after FDA posts warning letter sent to Tom’s

In a letter dated November 5 that the FDA posted to its site today, the Food and Drug Administration noted that it inspected Colgate-Palmolive’s (CL) drug manufacturing facility, Tom’s of Maine, in Sanford, Maine, from May 7 to 22 and summarized the “significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for finished pharmaceuticals” that the agency found. In late morning trading following the posting of the warning letter, shares of Colgate-Palmolive are down $1.56, or nearly 2%, to $93.07.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CL:
- Colgate Palmolive put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Coinbase initiated, Edwards Lifesciences upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst cal
- Colgate-Palmolive price target lowered to $110 from $115 at TD Cowen
- Colgate-Palmolive price target lowered to $92 from $100 at Wells Fargo
- Colgate-Palmolive downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.