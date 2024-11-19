Colgate-Palmolive slips after FDA posts warning letter sent to Tom’s

In a letter dated November 5 that the FDA posted to its site today, the Food and Drug Administration noted that it inspected Colgate-Palmolive’s (CL) drug manufacturing facility, Tom’s of Maine, in Sanford, Maine, from May 7 to 22 and summarized the “significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations for finished pharmaceuticals” that the agency found. In late morning trading following the posting of the warning letter, shares of Colgate-Palmolive are down $1.56, or nearly 2%, to $93.07.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.