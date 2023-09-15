News & Insights

Markets
CL

Colgate-Palmolive Signs 20-year Power Purchase Agreement For Solar Energy Farm In Texas

September 15, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive (CL) said it has signed a 20-year virtual power purchase agreement for a solar energy farm outside of Waco, Texas. The new 209-megawatt Markum Solar Farm will be a long-term source of clean, renewable energy in the United States.

The purchase agreement with Scout Clean Energy will produce the equivalent of 100% of the Company's electricity needs for operations in the U.S.

The company said it has been working to address climate change and disclose greenhouse gas emissions data for over 20 years.

As part of the strategy, the company continues to construct on-site solar projects for operations globally and, in 2022, completed four new on-site solar installations at Colgate facilities in Turkey, South Africa, Argentina, and Brazil, bringing the total number of locations with on-site solar to 17. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 52% of Colgate's global electricity consumption was sourced from renewable energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.