Colgate-Palmolive price target lowered to $110 from $115 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow lowered the firm’s price target on Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to $110 from $115 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm attributes the pullback in Colgate stock after their 3Q beat-and-raise to market concerns about peak valuation and skepticism about the sustainability of their current success.Cowen lowered its target to account for lower multiples across the group but views this as an attractive entry point for investors looking for high-quality CPG names into 2025.

