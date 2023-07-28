Colgate-Palmolive Lifts FY23 Earnings, Sales Growth View - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting weak earnings and higher net sales for the second quarter on Friday, consumer goods major Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) updated its earnings and sales growth guidance for fiscal 2023.

Noel Wallace, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our strong results this quarter and in the first half add to our confidence that we are executing the right strategies to deliver on our updated 2023 financial targets, drive cash flow and generate long-term value for our stakeholders."

Wallace noted that the firm is well positioned to continue to drive top and bottom line growth through the balance of 2023 as gross margin expansion, driven by sustained pricing and the benefits from funding-the-growth and other productivity initiatives, allows it to invest behind its brands.

The company now expects adjusted earnings-per-share growth to be at the high end of mid-single-digits. The prvious outlook was adjusted earnings per share growth in the mid-single-digit percentage.

Net sales growth is now projected to be 5 percent to 8 percent on a reported basis, and organic sales growth to be 5 percent to 7 percent. Previously, the company projected net sales growth of 3 to 6 percent, with organic sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.

Further, Colgate-Palmolive still expects gross profit margin expansion, increased advertising investment and double-digit earnings-per-share growth on a reported basis, and gross profit margin expansion and increased advertising investment on a an adjusted basis.

In the second quarter, Colgate-Palmolive's earnings came in at $502 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $603 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

According to the company, advertising spending increased significantly in the quarter to drive brand health.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6 percent to $4.82 billion from $4.48 billion last year.

