Colgate-Palmolive Guides FY26 Sales In Line With Estimates; Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, consumer products major Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026, based on current spot rates and including the estimated impact of tariffs announced and finalized.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings per share growth in double-digit percentage and adjusted earnings per share growth in low to mid-single-digit percentage on net sales growth of 2 to 6 percent, with organic sales growth of 1 to 4 percent

On average, 18 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.84 per share on sales growth of 3.60 percent to $21.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company report a net loss attributable to the company of $37 million or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $739 million or $0.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.

During the fourth quarter, the Company took a non-cash, after-tax charge of $794 million to adjust the carrying values of goodwill and intangible assets related to the skin health business.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.95 per share, compared to $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. The Street was looking for earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 5.8 percent to $5.23 billion from $4.94 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic sales growth was 2.2 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $5.12 billion for the quarter.

In Friday's pre-market trading, CL is trading on the NYSE at $86.81, up $1.71 or 2.01 percent.

