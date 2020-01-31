Markets
Colgate-Palmolive Guides FY20 Net Sales Growth Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) initiated earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now expects earnings per share to increase in the mid to high-single-digit percentage and adjusted earnings to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage.

Adjusted earnings outlook exclude charges from the Global Growth and Efficiency Program, acquisition-related costs and the benefits from the value-added tax matter in Brazil and Swiss income tax reform in 2019, based on current spot rates.

The company also expects 4 to 6 percent net sales growth and 3 to 5 percent organic sales growth, based on current spot rates.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.00 per share on sales growth of 3.5 percent to $15.6 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $643 million or $0.75 per share, higher than $606 million or $0.70 per share in the prior-quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share were $0.73, compared to $0.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net sales for the quarter grew 5.5 percent to $4.02 billion from the same quarter last year. Organic sales grew 5 percent.

Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share on sales of $3.93 billion.

