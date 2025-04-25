COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Earnings Results: $CL Reports Quarterly Earnings

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE ($CL) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, beating estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $4,911,000,000, missing estimates of $5,010,922,190 by $-99,922,190.

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Insider Trading Activity

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE insiders have traded $CL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STANLEY J III SUTULA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,410 shares for an estimated $8,949,736 .

. NOEL R. WALLACE (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 33,333 shares for an estimated $3,166,635

PANAGIOTIS TSOURAPAS (Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts) sold 20,032 shares for an estimated $1,869,009

SALLY MASSEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $736,152

GREGORY MALCOLM (EVP and Controller) sold 1,054 shares for an estimated $101,120

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 737 institutional investors add shares of COLGATE-PALMOLIVE stock to their portfolio, and 889 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Government Contracts

We have seen $47,956 of award payments to $CL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024

