COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Earnings Preview: Recent $CL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE ($CL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,010,922,190 and earnings of $0.88 per share.
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Insider Trading Activity
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE insiders have traded $CL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STANLEY J III SUTULA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,410 shares for an estimated $8,949,736.
- NOEL R. WALLACE (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 33,333 shares for an estimated $3,166,635
- PANAGIOTIS TSOURAPAS (Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts) sold 20,032 shares for an estimated $1,869,009
- SALLY MASSEY (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $736,152
- GREGORY MALCOLM (EVP and Controller) sold 1,054 shares for an estimated $101,120
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 729 institutional investors add shares of COLGATE-PALMOLIVE stock to their portfolio, and 890 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,432,873 shares (+9.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $584,812,484
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 4,977,087 shares (-53.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,466,979
- FMR LLC removed 4,089,269 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $371,755,444
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 3,835,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,718,305
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,908,468 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,408,825
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 2,672,174 shares (-31.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $242,927,338
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB added 2,353,268 shares (+1088.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,935,593
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Government Contracts
We have seen $47,956 of award payments to $CL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- HILLS SCIENCE DIET DOG FOOD- 45 LB BAG: $21,844
- 8510841939!DOG FOOD: $12,446
- 8510810671!DOG FOOD: $11,713
- 8510713179!DOG FOOD: $1,952
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/28/2024
