Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Yearly Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Colgate-Palmolive reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$16b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.14, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2021

After the latest results, the 16 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive are now predicting revenues of US$17.3b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a credible 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 3.1% to US$3.24. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$16.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.22 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$86.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Colgate-Palmolive, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$98.00 and the most bearish at US$70.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Colgate-Palmolive's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Colgate-Palmolive's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4.7% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Colgate-Palmolive is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Colgate-Palmolive. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Colgate-Palmolive going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive that you need to be mindful of.

