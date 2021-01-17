Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 2.1% Yield

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of February.

Colgate-Palmolive's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.76 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Colgate-Palmolive has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $81.88. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Colgate-Palmolive paid out more than half (55%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 44% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Colgate-Palmolive's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CL Historic Dividend January 18th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Colgate-Palmolive earnings per share are up 5.7% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Colgate-Palmolive has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend at approximately 5.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Colgate-Palmolive an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Colgate-Palmolive is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

