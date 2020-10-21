Dividends
CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.83, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CL was $79.83, representing a -1.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.99 and a 36.48% increase over the 52 week low of $58.49.

CL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.99. Zacks Investment Research reports CL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.73%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CL as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)
  • Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
  • iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)
  • VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)
  • Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (RWDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 22.51% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of CL at 3.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CL

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular