Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.83, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CL was $79.83, representing a -1.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.99 and a 36.48% increase over the 52 week low of $58.49.

CL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.99. Zacks Investment Research reports CL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.73%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

Direxion MSCI Defensives Over Cyclicals ETF (RWDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 22.51% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of CL at 3.85%.

