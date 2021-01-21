Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 22, 2021

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CL was $80.2, representing a -7.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.41 and a 37.12% increase over the 52 week low of $58.49.

CL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYK with an increase of 18.6% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of CL at 3.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.