Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 20, 2021

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $80.7, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CL was $80.7, representing a -6.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.41 and a 23.13% increase over the 52 week low of $65.54.

CL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). CL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports CL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.7%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HUSV with an increase of 9.56% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of CL at 3.7%.

