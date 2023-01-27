Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $5 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $641 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $4.63 billion from $4.40 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $5 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.01 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.76 -Revenue (Q4): $4.63 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year.

