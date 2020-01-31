Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $643 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $606 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $627 billion or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $4.02 billion from $3.81 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $627 Bln. vs. $638 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $4.02 Bln vs. $3.81 Bln last year.

