Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL):

-Earnings: $647 million in Q4 vs. $643 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.75 in Q4 vs. $0.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $665 million or $0.77 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.76 per share -Revenue: $4.32 billion in Q4 vs. $4.02 billion in the same period last year.

