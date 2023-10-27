Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $708 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $618 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $710 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $4.92 billion from $4.46 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $708 Mln. vs. $618 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.86 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $4.92 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year.

