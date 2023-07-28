Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $502 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $603 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $644 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $4.82 billion from $4.48 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $502 Mln. vs. $603 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.75 -Revenue (Q2): $4.82 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year.

