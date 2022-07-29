Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $603M, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $703M, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $608 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $4.48 billion from $4.26 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $603M. vs. $703M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $4.48 Bln vs. $4.26 Bln last year.

