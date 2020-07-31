Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $635 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $586 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $635 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $3.90 billion from $3.87 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $635 Mln. vs. $617 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $3.90 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.