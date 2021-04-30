Markets
Colgate-Palmolive Co. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $681 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $715 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $4.34 billion from $4.09 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $681 Mln. vs. $715 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.34 Bln vs. $4.09 Bln last year.

