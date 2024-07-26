Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $731 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $505 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $753 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $5.058 billion from $4.822 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $731 Mln. vs. $505 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.058 Bln vs. $4.822 Bln last year.

