Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q2 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $743 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $731 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $750 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $5.110 billion from $5.058 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

