Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

April 25, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $690 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $683 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $743 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $4.911 billion from $5.065 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $690 Mln. vs. $683 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $4.911 Bln vs. $5.065 Bln last year.

