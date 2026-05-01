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Colgate-Palmolive Co. Profit Retreats In Q1

May 01, 2026 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $646 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $690 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $5.324 billion from $4.911 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $646 Mln. vs. $690 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $5.324 Bln vs. $4.911 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its sales growth guidance. Colgate-Palmolivenet still anticipates sales to be up 2% to 6%, including a low-single-digit positive impact from foreign exchange.

For fiscal 2025, Colgate-Palmolive had posted sales of $20.382 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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