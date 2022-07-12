Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) closed at $78.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer products maker had gained 3.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Colgate-Palmolive as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.39 billion, up 2.95% from the prior-year quarter.

CL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.98% and +3.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Colgate-Palmolive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.68, which means Colgate-Palmolive is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CL has a PEG ratio of 5.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.