Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported $4.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +5.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America : $998 million versus $1 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

: $998 million versus $1 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia : $271 million compared to the $273.66 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

: $271 million compared to the $273.66 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe : $690 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $674.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%.

: $690 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $674.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific : $690 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $727.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

: $690 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $727.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%. Net Sales- Pet Nutrition : $1.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $1.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care : $3.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

: $3.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care : $971 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $971 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Operating profit- Corporate : -$153 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$182.49 million.

: -$153 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$182.49 million. Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $258 million compared to the $239.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

