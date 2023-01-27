Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported revenue of $4.63 billion, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.57 billion, representing a surprise of +1.21%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Asia Pacific : $696 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $683.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

: $696 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $683.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Latin America : $1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

: $1.01 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Africa/Eurasia : $273 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $264.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

: $273 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $264.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Europe : $623 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $637.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

: $623 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $637.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.7%. Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-North America : $966 million compared to the $980.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $966 million compared to the $980.10 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Net sales-Pet Nutrition [$M] : $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $977.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.

: $1.06 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $977.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%. Net sales-Oral, Personal and Home Care-Total [$M] : $3.57 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.

: $3.57 billion compared to the $3.38 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year. Operating profit - Pet Nutrition : $233 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $229.42 million.

: $233 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $229.42 million. Operating profit - Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $848 million versus $834.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Colgate-Palmolive here>>>



Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ColgatePalmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.