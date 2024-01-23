Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (CL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.88 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Colgate-Palmolive metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Pet Nutrition' to come in at $1.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' reaching $3.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' will reach $987.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' to reach $1.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' at $239.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe' should come in at $664.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $665.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care' will reach $974.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $848 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit- Pet Nutrition' of $234.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $233 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America' stands at $226.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $204 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America' should arrive at $369.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $290 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating profit- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia' will reach $64.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69 million.



Over the past month, Colgate-Palmolive shares have recorded returns of +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

