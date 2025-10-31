Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported $5.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.13 billion, representing a surprise of -0.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America : $999 million compared to the $986.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.

: $999 million compared to the $986.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America : $1.18 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $1.18 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia : $297 million compared to the $295.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $297 million compared to the $295.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe : $801 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $782.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

: $801 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $782.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific : $714 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $732.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

: $714 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $732.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%. Net Sales- Pet Nutrition : $1.14 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $1.14 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care : $3.99 billion compared to the $3.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.

: $3.99 billion compared to the $3.99 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year. Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care : $992 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $992 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Operating profit- Corporate : $-189 million compared to the $-196.24 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-189 million compared to the $-196.24 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $255 million versus $265.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

