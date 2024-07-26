Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported revenue of $5.06 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.01 billion, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America : $1 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.

: $1 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America : $1.27 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

: $1.27 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia : $273 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $247.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $273 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $247.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe : $720 million compared to the $709.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $720 million compared to the $709.41 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific : $682 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $649.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $682 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $649.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Net Sales- Pet Nutrition : $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care : $3.94 billion versus $3.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $3.94 billion versus $3.92 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care : $1.06 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit- Corporate : -$201 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$168.56 million.

: -$201 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$168.56 million. Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $235 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $211.17 million.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.